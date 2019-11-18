What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly weighing-up a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if the German champions sign Leroy Sane in the summer of 2020, the Daily Mirror says.

Crystal Palace are to make a £20million bid for Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard, The Sun reports.

Manchester United are set for talks with Tahith Chong‘s representatives as the club look to fend off interest from Juventus in the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder, according to Metro.

Manchester United’s Tahith Chong (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea are interested in Wigan’s 17-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt, who has also been watched by Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton, the Daily Star says.

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Hartlepool’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Brad Young, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

England’s incredible Kosovo love-in makes a nice change from usual hooliganism shame | @davekidd_https://t.co/srRkvVrpQw— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 17, 2019

Former Man Utd transfer target Milan Skriniar now wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelonahttps://t.co/oS23NNa500pic.twitter.com/7gfQ8MdQtx— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 18, 2019

Players to watch

Milan Skriniar: Real Madrid and Barcelona could go head-to-head to sign Inter Milan’s Slovakia defender, who has also been a target for Manchester United, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Dayot Upamecano: Manchester City are considering a January bid for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old French defender, according to 90min.com.

Ivan Rakitic: Barcelona have rejected an offer of around £13million from a Premier League club for the Croatia midfielder as it is £17million short of their valuation of the former Sevilla player, Sport says.