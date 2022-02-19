Forfar frustrate Kelty Hearts with victory in top-of-the-table clash

Forfar trimmed Kelty Hearts’ lead at the top of cinch League Two to six points with a 1-0 victory at Station Park.

Matthew Aitken netted in the 73rd minute after being set up by Stefan McCluskey and Craig Thomson to settle the top-of-the-table clash.

The leaders have two games in hand over Forfar and Annan, who are now eight points off top spot after a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Dominic Docherty opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and Owen Moxon added a second with 14 minutes to play before Ryan Shanley netted a consolation in stoppage time for City, who are now eight points behind their opponents in fourth.

Play-off chasing Stranraer and Stenhousemuir shared a 1-1 draw, with Thomas Orr’s 68th-minute strike cancelling out Darryl Duffy’s 11th-minute opener.

At the other end of the table, Cowdenbeath cut the gap to second-bottom Elgin to six points with a 2-0 win.

Fraser Mullen’s second-minute penalty and a stoppage-time goal from Andrew Barrowman condemned Elgin to a fifth straight defeat.

The match between Stirling and Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Forthbank.