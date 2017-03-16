Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge

Craig Shakespeare has warned Leicester City they cannot allow their sensational Champions League exploits to affect their Premier League preparations.

The reigning Premier League champions are the only English team left in the last eight of Europe's elite club competition after beating Sevilla 2-0 on Tuesday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

While Leicester were able to comeback, they watched as Arsenal and Manchester City both suffered last-16 exits at the hands of Bayern Munich and Monaco.

Leicester will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday, but Shakespeare is solely focused on their battle for domestic survival.

The Foxes travel to West Ham on Saturday with only a three-point cushion to the relegation zone, something the Leicester boss is keen to at least keep intact.

"I haven't banned talk of the Champions League but the players are focusing on West Ham and that's all the talk that's been today [Thursday]," he told a media conference.

"We need to be competitive in every game and try to win every game. We focus on each game as it comes. West Ham is next

"We have a big challenge ahead in the Premier League. We have to try and look forward now. The players are aware of that. We spoke about it after Sevilla. Our focus is West Ham

"Everything has been about West Ham. The priority is to win every game and, with West Ham being next, that's the priority."

As to who Shakespeare would like to be drawn against in the Champions League, he insisted he has no preferences.

"We can't affect it," he added. "They all have their own strengths but we have our strengths as well.

"We'll be training [during the draw]. We'll find out when we go back in after training."