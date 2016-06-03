Forlan: Cavani would be a good fit for the Premier League

With plenty of speculation surrounding Edinson Cavani's club future, former Uruguay team-mate Diego Forlan believes he would be a good fit for the English Premier League.

Cavani has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-German for some time, with several clubs across Europe - including Juventus and Arsenal - among those reportedly interested.

Atletico Madrid has also been touted as a possible destination for the 29-year-old, with Cavani admitting he could see himself playing in Diego Simeone's side.

However, Forlan believes if Cavani does leave the French capital, he possesses the necessary qualities to play in England's Premier League.

Asked if Cavani should leave PSG, former Atletico and Manchester United striker Forlan told ESPN: "If he's not playing regularly, then yes. He's a good player who scores consistently, he should be playing regularly.

"Maybe Zlatan Ibrahimovic going will change things for him, but Cavani is a top player.

"He has all the attributes. He scores, he's quick, he shoots with both feet, he's good in the air.

"Maybe he'd be good in England."

Cavani is in the United States as Uruguay prepare to compete in the special-edition Copa America Centenario, which begins on Friday.

On Uruguay's chances of lifting a record 16th Copa America crown, Forlan said:

"Really good. It's a national team who like to play against the odds. We're used to being the underdogs, we're a country of three million and almost everyone is a giant compared to us.

"There are some American cities with a bigger population than our entire country. There are countries with access to more money and more players, but we use that as a strength and motivation. There's great unity in our national team - there has to be.

"We have some great players and a great team spirit. The players have played together for many years under the same coach. That gives us an advantage."