In-form Palace striker Wickham sent for scan

In-form Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham requires a scan on a thigh injury and is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League contest against Liverpool.

After scoring just once in his first 14 appearances since joining from Sunderland in the close-season, Wickham has netted braces in his last two Premier League matches.

That included a double in a 2-2 draw against his former club on Tuesday, but he picked up a knock during that contest.

And manager Alan Pardew will make a late call on Wickham's availability for the match against Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

"Connor Wickham has been terrific," Pardew said at a pre-match news conference. "Unfortunately, he's got a knock so he needs a scan today [Friday]. He's not been ruled out."