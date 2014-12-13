In-form Volland focused on Hoffenheim form

Volland, 22, opened the scoring in Hoffenheim's 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt - the hosts twice losing a lead before Roberto Firmino's late winner.

The three-time Germany international said despite appearing for Joachim Low's men in November, he was not thinking about vying for a spot in their Euro 2016 squad.

Volland also conceded he had been below full fitness in recent weeks, before scoring for the second time in three games.

"That was a real spectacle in Sinsheim," Volland said of the five-goal thriller.

"We played with great passion and that allowed us to get the late winner.

"I have to praise goalkeeper Oliver Baumann for helping us get the three points.

"I haven't quite been at 100 per cent in the past few weeks but I've been feeling better recently and sharper in front of goal."

On his international hopes, Volland said: "I'm not thinking as far ahead as UEFA Euro 2016 yet, I just want to focus on the Under-21s next summer and playing well with Hoffenheim for the rest of the season.

"I need to be consistent and then focus on the national team.

"I'll keep giving everything and next up is Bayer Leverkusen at home."

Former Eintracht captain Pirmin Schwegler praised the losing side's performance, after helping Hoffenheim climb above them in the table to seventh.

"It was a pretty turbulent game and obviously very emotional for me," Schwegler said.

"I probably wouldn't have celebrated if I'd scored one of my chances but at the end of the day I can be pretty pleased that we won.

"Almost every Frankfurt attack was dangerous and you could see how much confidence they had. When you score such a late winner, the coach is allowed to go berserk."