Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off after nine seconds in Ligue 1

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after nine seconds while playing for Nice against Angers on Sunday

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds of play for Nice against Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Angers went on the attack from the kick-off at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice and Todibo brought down striker Abdallah Sima with just nine seconds on the clock.

The referee adjudged the 22-year-old centre-back to have denied the visitors a clear goalscoring opportunity and showed the former Toulouse player the red card.

Todibo joined Barcelona from Toulouse in 2019, but went on to make just five appearances for the Catalan club.

After unproductive loan stints at Schalke and Benfica, Todibo impressed in a short spell at Nice in the second half of the 2020/21 season and made the move permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of €8.5 million.

Angers went on to win the match against Nice 1-0, thanks to a goal in the 43rd minute scored by former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

