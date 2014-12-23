Former boss Magath slams 'sensitive' Fulham

Magath was in charge for Fulham's relegation to the Championship in May and his tenure in charge of the London outfit ended after picking up just one point in seven matches to begin life in the second tier on a low note.

The German's last matches in charge were 3-0 and 5-3 losses to Reading and Nottingham Forest respectively, as his time in charge was limited to little over seven months.

The 61-year-old, whose stint at Fulham was his first role either playing or coaching outside of Germany, lambasted the attitudes of his local contingent in west London.

"The English find it hard to train. What sort of professional sportsmen can't train twice a day? For me it's a complete joke," Magath said, according to spox.com.

Magath was also scathing of the English national team, and said Fulham's players were not conducive to criticism.

"Unlike Germany, who've enjoyed success for 50 years, the English haven't had any success in 50 years," Magath said.

"Given the German mentality, we're extremely well-suited to team sports such as football.

"On the other hand the Fulham players had disciplinary problems and were very sensitive."

Fulham have recovered from their slow start to the Championship season, climbing to 13th with 28 points - only 10 points outside the promotion play-off spots through 22 matches.