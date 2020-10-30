Former Chiefs striker Paez hits out at TTM and CEO after failed transfer

Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez has lashed out at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila and the club’s chairman Sello Choke following his failed move to the club saying that Sello thinks he is a ‘big boss but he isn’t’.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker is the fourth player who has been announced as a new player by TTM player but will never play for the new boys in the DSTV Premiership as has happened with Oupa Manyisa, Augustine Mulenga and Brian Onyango who all experienced similar events after being announced as new signings at the Limpopo side.

According to Paez, the recent FIFA transfer ban issued to Kaizer Chiefs was used as an excuse for the termination of his two-year contract.

"I don't know what's happening, they say they don't want to risk," Paez told KickOff.com.

"They are asking for my clearance from FIFA because I terminated my contract in Venuezela with my previous club because they owed me for six months.

"So I sent the letter to them you know asking for the payment for after 15 days for FIFA you know I have my chance to terminate my contract, and it's what I did. So I don't have any contract now.

"But they say they are now scared because of the problem of Kaizer Chiefs. They got my work permit for three years, they got everything but they say that they don't want to risk."

"I got it ten minutes ago. But TTM terminated my contract yesterday so let's see if I find something else. I don't want to show the clearance to them, no! I don't want to stay because this is not a way to terminate a contract of a player.

"A WhatsApp at midnight? Sending the letter just like that? Yah that man Sello [TTM CEO Chokoe] he thinks he is the big boss but he is not.

"I signed a contract on the 15th, but yesterday I get a letter from them. They say it's because I have a contract in Venuezela. They wanted to see my contract that I had in Venuezela, I sent them the contract. And I know my contract in Venuezela the date is until 31 of December this year.

"But I did all the process and I terminated my contract with that club. So I don't know, they say they don't want to take risk. I tried to call Masala [Mulaudzi], I explained to him, but he trusts too much in Sello. And Sello... aah!"

The talented striker says now that he has received all his papers he is going to look for another team in South Africa.

"Yah maybe, maybe another team," he concluded.