Former club reveal Schweinsteiger cost United €9m

Manchester United paid just €9 million to secure the services of Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich, according to his former youth side TSV 1860 Rosenheim.

Schweinsteiger swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League in July after 13 hugely successful years in the Bayern first team.

Alongside Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay and Matteo Darmian, Schweinsteiger's arrival formed part of a substantial outlay from United as they seek to re-establish themselves as contenders for domestic and European honours.

And fifth-tier Rosenheim, who coached Schweinsteiger for six years as a youngster, have revealed the they will benefit financially from the €9m transfer fee.

"The transfer fee for Bastian was €9m and we were credited for two years [with the club]," explained chief financial officer Sandro Sacco.

"We will receive the payment in two instalments, and after deducting the advisor and legal costs, we will receive €19,000. We already received the first instalment in August.

"We are delighted about Bastian's incredible career and also that we profit from it financially as his first club."