Former Liverpool defender Agger retires at 31

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has announced his retirement.

Agger, 31, used Twitter to reveal he has called time on his playing career.

"Thank you for your support. A great experience. It's sad, but it is the right decision to stop. I'm proud of my career," he tweeted on Thursday.

Although he has battled a series of injuries throughout his career, including calf, knee and back problems, the decision may come as a surprise to many.

The centre-back, who left Liverpool after eight years to re-join boyhood club Brondby in 2014, made 24 appearances in the Superliga last season, all of them starts.

Agger earned 75 caps for Denmark, his last national team appearance coming in a 1-0 friendly loss to Scotland in March.