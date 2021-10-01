Former Man Utd forward Angel Gomes receives first England Under-21 call-up

Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes has been handed his first England Under-21s call up.

The 21-year-old, who left Old Trafford last year and joined Lille, links up with the squad for their Euro 2023 qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra this month.

Gomes won the World Cup with England Under-17s in 2017 and made 10 appearances, without scoring, for United.

He moved to Lille in 2020 and spent last season on loan at Boavista, scoring six goals in 30 games to help them finish 12th in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Harvey Elliott is missing after dislocating his ankle at Leeds last month while Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping to feature this time after returning from the last squad early through illness.

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp, Crystal Palace’s Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones are all included again.

The Young Lions beat Kosovo 2-0 in Lee Carsley’s first game in charge last month to open their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.

It came after they were forced to cancel a friendly in Romania after two positive coronavirus cases among the squad and coaching staff.

They face Slovenia in Group G in Celje on October 7 before going to Andorra on October 11.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Green (St Etienne), Griffiths (West Brom, on loan at Lincoln), Aarons (Norwich), Cresswell (Leeds), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Anderlecht) Colwill (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Livramento (Southampton), Thomas (Leicester), Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Hamburg), Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Jones (Liverpool), Palmer (Manchester City), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham), Balogun (Arsenal), Brewster (Sheffield United), John-Jules (Arsenal, on loan at Blackpool), Madueke (PSV), Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Gomes (Lille)