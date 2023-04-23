Former Manchester United star tells Red Devils to sign top Chelsea transfer target

Ex-Manchester United (opens in new tab) striker and Premier League Golden Boot winner Dion Dublin has revealed who thinks his old club should sign to solve their centre-forward need this summer.

United are set to be in the market for a new number nine, having parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo back in November.

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan from Burnley in January, but he was never likely to be the long-term solution for Erik ten Hag's side.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the two biggest names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window – while Atalanta (opens in new tab) sensation Rasmus Hojlund is also said to be on United's radar – but Dublin has offered an alternative suggestion.

Dublin joined Man United from Cambridge United in 1992 (Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Speaking to William Hill, the regular BBC pundit – who, while playing for Coventry City, shared the 1997/98 Golden Boot with Michael Owen and Chris Sutton – urged United to go after Brentford (opens in new tab) talisman Ivan Toney. He said:

"In my opinion, he is good enough to go and play for Manchester United, and I think he'd only get better if he went there.

"Erik ten Hag likes a big striker and they need a proven goalscorer, so maybe they should take a look at Ivan Toney."

Toney is enjoying a standout season for Brentford: only fellow England international Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more Premier League goals in 2022/23 than the 27-year-old's 19 – with his latest strike coming in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa (opens in new tab).

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reported to have earmarked Toney as a priority (opens in new tab) – but United's likely qualification for the Champions may just give them the edge.

That said, Toney remains the subject of an FA investigation into betting breaches, which could eventually result in a lengthy ban of six months or more – something which any club considering making a swoop will have to take into account.