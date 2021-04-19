Trending

Former players, fan groups, celebrities and MPs slate European Super League idea

By

Gary Neville and Dermot O’Leary

The football world has largely acted with negativity towards the controversial breakaway European Super League.

Here, the PA news agency rounds up the strongest social media reaction to the announcement.

The clubs involved released the news late on Sunday night.

See more
See more
See more

Four of the six English clubs involved tweeted out the statements – but neither Manchester City or Manchester United did.

Fan groups of all six were quick to voice their disapproval.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Former players of the clubs also criticised the move.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

As did Manchester City commentator Ian Cheeseman.

See more

Spartak Moscow offered their help to fans of the 12 teams.

See more

Why not Wellington?

See more

Bromley offered a new home to disgruntled fans.

See more

Anyone else read the Wrexham statement in Ryan Reynolds’ voice?

See more

Who wouldn’t want an away day in Whitby?

See more

Jeff Stelling was left feeling deflated about it.

See more

Celebrity fans piled in, too.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Arsenal’s inclusion did not go down well with a former X-Factor winner.

See more

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn had a radical idea to punish the teams involved.

See more

Footballers from other clubs were not happy.

See more
See more
See more

Susie Dent likes to keep her ‘word of the day’ topical.

See more

MPs past and present got involved.

See more
See more
See more
See more

Amid all the backlash, Kevin Pietersen didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

See more