Former Villa forward Agbonlahor retires from game

Former Aston Villa and England forward Gabby Agbonlahor has announced his retirement at the age of 32.

Agbonlahor has been a free agent since leaving Villa last summer, for whom he made 391 appearances and scored 86 times. He is Villa’s record Premier League scorer with 75 goals.

Agbonlahor said in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “If I would have been told at school I would play nearly 400 league games be the record premiership goal scorer for Aston Villa, captain the great club and represent England at senior level I would of laughed!!!

“The time has come to officially retire and watch Aston Villa as a fan!!!

“I wanna say thank you to all the supporters the staff I have worked with at a great club and my ex-teammates. The thought of playing for another team or playing against Aston Villa was something I just couldn’t do.

“I look forward to whatever the future holds.”

Villa academy graduate Agbonlahor made his debut for the club – after loan spells with Watford and Sheffield Wednesday – in March 2006, scoring in a 4-1 loss at Everton.

He played three times for England, with those appearances coming in 2008 and 2009.