Forsberg exit ruled out by Rangnick

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has again insisted the club will not sell Emil Forsberg before next season.

The 26-year-old continues to be linked with the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan, despite not quite hitting the same standards of form he managed in 2016-17.

Forsberg appeared to hint at a move away when he tweeted "Thanks for everything" after his red card in the 5-2 defeat to Hoffenheim on April 21, which sees him banned for the final games of the season.

Rangnick, though, is adamant that the only major Leipzig player who will leave in the transfer window is Naby Keita, who has already agreed to join Liverpool.

"In recent months, I've said many times we will keep all the top performers, apart from Naby Keita," he told MDR.

"For me, Emil Forsberg is one of the top performers, so I don't think for a second that Emil could leave the club. You can ask me 10 more times, but my answer will always be the same.

"If it's up to me, Emil stays. And the club has supported me over the last six years. So, he'll play here next year."

Rangnick is less certain about the long-term future of striker Ademola Lookman, however.

The 20-year-old has scored four times in 10 Bundesliga appearances since joining on loan from Everton in January.

Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen said he hopes Lookman stays at the club, but Rangnick feels much will depend on whether Sam Allardyce stays on as Everton manager.

"I can't say today. We clearly think a lot of him, otherwise we would not have brought him in in the winter. He's confirming that, too," he said.

"He came to us in a period when things were not going well, so he is doing really well, but there is still room for improvement in his development, although we shouldn't forget how old he is.

"It depends on what he wants but also depends on what's happening at Everton. Who is going to be manager? They can decide about Lookman."