Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been handed his first international call-up after the Manchester United defender was named in a provisional Netherlands squad for three upcoming friendlies.

Head coach Danny Blind has included the 18-year-old despite him making just seven Premier League appearances in his breakthrough season.

Netherlands failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and will kick off a trio of friendly matches in the space of nine days with a trip to Dublin to take on Republic of Ireland on May 27.

Blind's side will also face Poland and Austria as those two nations, like Ireland, prepare for the Euros.

Fosu-Mensah, a product of Ajax's youth academy, made his United debut against Arsenal in February.

He is joined in the squad by a couple of familiar faces, with team-mates Daley Blind and Memphis Depay also named.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder and Robin van Persie were among the big names not included by Blind.