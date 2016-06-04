Fosu-Mensah: Manchester United my priority

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has stressed that Manchester United are his main priority after pulling out of the Netherlands squad back in May due to a groin injury.

The 18-year-old received a surprise call-up for the friendlies against Republic of Ireland, Poland and Austria, but told national team coach Danny Blind he was unavailable due to physical problems.

Fosu-Mensah is confident his time will come for Netherlands in the future, but is adamant success at club level must come first.

"A groin problem was causing me too much problems," the versatile defender told Voetbal International.

"I told the national team coach about it and also informed the doctor. I need to rest. If I do too much now, I will be sidelined during pre-season. We also have a trip to China coming up with Manchester United. I have to be fit for that. It's a long journey and we will be training hard.

"I will meet with my physio in two weeks' time and we will do everything to make sure I will be ready for the first training of the new season.

"The national team coach has ensured me that he is keeping a close eye on me. I am still only 18. My time will come. I am focused on United now. I was happy with the call-up for Netherlands and the coach will keep following me."

Fosu-Mensah made eight Premier League appearances for United in 2015-16.