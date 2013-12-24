The FourFourTwo Preview: Chelsea vs Swansea

Jose Mourinho's men, who sit fourth in the table after Monday's goalless draw with Arsenal, have dropped only two points at home all season.

They remain firmly in the title mix and victory over mid-table Swansea would set them up well for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday in what will be Chelsea's final game of the year.

While Chelsea's home form is exceptional, Swansea have been inconsistent on the road this season, taking nine points from eight games.

The Welsh club are without a win in three Premier League outings, having lost 2-1 at home to Everton on Sunday, although victory in London on Boxing Day could send them back into the top half of the table.

Defender Dwight Tiendalli believes his side were unfortunate in their defeat to Roberto Martinez's men, but believes Swansea must pick up points against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

"We know that we have a tough schedule," he told the club's official website.

"We play Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Aston Villa.

"But I think we have to take some points from those games."

Swansea have never beaten Chelsea in four previous league meetings, although a visit to Stamford Bridge will likely bring back happy memories for the Welsh side.

In January this year they secured a 2-0 victory in the semi-final of the League Cup before holding Chelsea in the second leg and going on to win the competition, qualifying for Europe in the process.

The scorer of Swansea's first goal in that win over Chelsea, Michu, is facing a lengthy lay-off following confirmation he requires ankle surgery.

Chelsea could opt to make several changes having had little time to rest after facing Arsenal.