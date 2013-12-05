The FourFourTwo Preview: Man United vs Newcastle

David Moyes' side welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday having not lost to the Tyneside club on home soil since February 1972.

That stat provides a rare chink of light for the Scot in a campaign that has seen United struggle for form at home, with the champions winning only three of their seven fixtures and scoring just eight goals.

A 1-0 reverse to former club Everton - which leaves United ninth in the Premier League - will have done little to appease any restless United supporters, as Roberto Martinez matched Moyes' 11-year points haul from Old Trafford as the Merseysiders' boss in just one game.

Ryan Giggs has urged his team-mates to forget the blip, and get back to the form that recently saw them go unbeaten for two months.

"It's a quick turnaround, but we've got to pick ourselves up," Giggs told MUTV. "We cannot feel sorry for ourselves for too long.

"It's (Newcastle) a home game and hopefully it will be a different result.

"We need to get on a run, before this we were on a 12-game unbeaten run. We have to get over this disappointment now."

Michael Carrick (Achilles) remains unavailable for the visit of his hometown club, but Moyes' most pressing concern will be in attack - with Wayne Rooney suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season against Everton.

Robin van Persie has not featured in a matchday squad since United's 1-0 win over Arsenal on November 10 due to persistent groin and toe injuries, and the Dutchman's return date remains unknown.

Having won four consecutive games in November, Alan Pardew's men were hammered 3-0 by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, tempering thoughts of a finish in the European places.

Their away form has ran in perfect sequence of defeats following wins so far this term, possibly providing scant optimism to some Newcastle fans.

The form of Loic Remy and Yoan Gouffran was crucial to Newcastle's November revival, with the French pair each netting three goals in the four outings.

In three games against United, however, Remy has failed to score, while in-favour strike partner Shola Ameobi has faced the champions 15 times and emerged on the winning side only once.

Ameobi is likely to continue in attack regardless, with Papiss Cisse having missed the Swansea game after picking up a heel injury in the warm-up. Hatem Ben Arfa's involvement is also in doubt he missed the trip to Wales through illness.