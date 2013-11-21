The FourFourTwo Preview: Newcastle vs Norwich

Having recorded victories over Chelsea and Tottenham prior to the international break, Newcastle will welcome former boss Chris Hughton to St James' Park on Saturday.

Alan Pardew's men have climbed into the top half as a result of their recent form and know three points on Saturday could see them move within touching distance of the top four.

The hosts have not won three successive league games since a run of six wins in succession between March in April last year, which started with a 1-0 home triumph against Norwich.

Newcastle are likely to be confident of making it three in a row on this occasion as they face a Norwich side that has won just two of their last 15 Premier League away matches.

Norwich have also failed to beat Newcastle in the previous three meetings between the sides.

Right-back Mathieu Debuchy will miss out for the hosts due to suspension, but long-term absentee Ryan Taylor (knee) is the only other man missing for Newcastle with Jonas Gutierrez having returned from compassionate leave.

Norwich's last win at Newcastle came in September 1988, although the former will have been buoyed by a 3-1 success over West Ham in their last fixture.

City's defensive performances are likely to be the primary concern for Hughton, especially with in-form striker Loic Remy, who has seven goals to his name this season, in the Newcastle ranks.

Remy should present a significant challenge to a backline that has already conceded 21 goals in 11 league matches.

The visitors also have problems at the other end of the pitch, with striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel ruled out because of a toe injury.

Midfielder Anthony Pilkington could return from a thigh problem, but Elliot Bennett (knee) is unavailable, along with goalkeeper Mark Bunn and midfielder Alexander Tettey (both ankle).