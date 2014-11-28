Premier League Preview: Tottenham v Everton

The London club have made an inconsistent start under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino and occupy 10th place in the Premier League after 12 games.

Tottenham have lost their last two top-flight home games against Newcastle United and Stoke City, but beat Partizan in the UEFA Europa League at White Hart Lane on Thursday to qualify from Group C.

Martinez, whose Everton side also reached the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday, expects Tottenham to kick on as they continued to adapt to life under Pochettino.

And the Spaniard believes the capital club could qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis in the coming years given the talent they have in their squad.

He said: "I really admire this Spurs side. I think they have a real talented squad, they are fighting to get into the Champions League positions and I do think they are going to be a really dangerous side, as the new manager and the new players are getting used to the way they want to play.

"They are going to become a real force in the second half of the season, I'm convinced by that.

"Looking from the outside, Spurs have got real quality, individuals in very good moments of their careers, full internationals.

"Every aspect of this Spurs side has been tailor made to get into the Champions League, it's a really strong side and it's just a matter of time until they will get there consistently."

Everton are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions following an indifferent start to the campaign and secured an impressive 2-0 away victory over Wolfsburg on Thursday.

There has been little to choose between the Merseyside club and Tottenham over the years and the same applies this season, with both sides picking up 17 points from their first 12 games.

Everton will monitor the fitness of midfielder James McCarthy after he was withdrawn in the first half against Wolfsburg due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Gareth Barry (ankle), Steven Naismith, Leighton Baines (both hamstring) and Steven Pienaar (knee) will also be monitored ahead of the trip to White Hart Lane.

Darron Gibson (knee), Bryan Oviedo (knee), John Stones (ankle) and Antolin Alcaraz (shoulder) are definitely out.

For Spurs, Younes Kaboul, Danny Rose, Nacer Chadli, Etienne Capoue and Emmanuel Adebayor have all returned to training and could come back into the squad.

Winger Andros Townsend (ankle) is rated as doubtful, while defender Kyle Naughton is suspended but defender Federico Fazio is back in contention after serving a Europa League ban.