The FourFourTwo Preview: Tottenham vs West Brom

Having originally been handed control of first-team affairs on an interim basis following the departure of Andre Villas-Boas earlier this month, Sherwood was handed a contract until the end of the 2014-15 season on Monday.

On Thursday, Tottenham will come up against another team who have experienced a recent change in management.

West Brom fired head coach Steve Clarke on December 14 following four straight Premier League defeats, with Keith Downing taking caretaker charge for last Saturday's draw with Hull City.

Almost five years have passed since West Brom last beat Tottenham and the Midlands club have not won at White Hart Lane since 1984.

That statistic will encourage Sherwood as he attempts to guide Tottenham to only a fourth home league win this season, with the last coming against Hull at the end of October.

Sherwood's decision to recall Emmanuel Adebayor, who fell out of favour under Villas-Boas, has already reaped rewards with the striker scoring three goals in two matches.

Adebayor was on target in a League Cup quarter-final defeat to West Ham before grabbing a brace against Southampton.

West Brom's last win came at the beginning of November when Crystal Palace were beaten 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Since then, West Brom have drawn three and lost four but Downing is confident the side, who sit three points clear of the relegation zone in 16th, can bounce back.

"They (the players) were all back fit (on Monday) and raring to go heading into the Christmas period," Downing said.

"It is a very bold setup (at Tottenham under Sherwood), a bold formation, very aggressive and very attack-minded so we have to be aware of that. It is a totally different philosophy from three or four weeks ago.

"We're expecting a difficult tie but certainly one where we can give them a few problems as well. They've got an open team so hopefully we can quell their strengths and attack their weaknesses."

Victor Anichebe is West Brom's only doubt with a groin problem, although Downing expects the forward to be in contention for a place in his squad.

The hosts will be without Paulinho as he serves the final game of a three-match ban, while their injury list continues to grow.

Sandro (calf), Mousa Dembele (foot) and Aaron Lennon (abdomen) are all doubts, while Andros Townsend (hamstring), Younes Kaboul (thigh), Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and Harry Kane (back) are not expected to feature.