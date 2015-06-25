Fourie to make second Springboks return

South Africa veteran Jaque Fourie has put his hand up for an international return ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Fourie, who has 72 caps for South Africa, retired from the Springboks in 2011 but was tempted to return in 2013 only to again retire in November of last year after an ankle injury kept him out of Heyneke Meyer's team for the entirety of 2014.

But according to his new club coach Allister Coetzee, the Kobe Steel Kobelco Steelers centre will be made available for coach Meyer's 2015 Rugby World Cup squad.

Coetzee will take over Kobe for the 2015-16 Top League season after completing his contract with the Stormers.

"We have decided as a club that [fellow South Africa international] Andries Bekker will not be available for the World Cup, but when it comes to Jaque, we have granted him permission," Coetzee told Supersport on Wednesday.

"He does want to play in another World Cup and be part of the Bok challenge."

According to reports in the South African media, Meyer also wanted to include 31-year-old lock Bekker in his squad for the World Cup, which starts on September 18.

Fourie has scored 160 points in his international career, while he played for the Lions and the Stormers before heading to Japan in 2011.

The 32-year-old is third on South Africa's all-time try-scorers list with 32 and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2007.