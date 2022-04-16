FPL tips: How do Man City and Liverpool’s stars compare in the FPL stats book?

Manchester City and Liverpool are separated by just one point in the Premier League table, but how do their players compare according to FPL stats?

We’ve taken a look at FPL points, FPL metrics such as Threat and Creativity, ownership and bonus points to see how these PL stars compare in the fantasy sphere.

The results – taken at the gameweek 33 deadline – make good reading for Reds fans.

FPL points

Mohamed Salah leads the way with 230 FPL points (Peter Byrne/PA)

When it comes to FPL points, there is no player with a higher tally than Mohamed Salah‘s 230 this season.

With 20 goals and 12 assists, the Egyptian has blown away the competition this year, more than 30 points clear of Tottenham’s Son-Heung-min.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also has more FPL points than any other City player, with 191 points from 12 assists and 16 clean sheets.

City full-back Joao Cancelo, meanwhile, comes in third with 173 thanks to one goal, nine assists and 16 clean sheets.

Ownership

Joao Cancelo is owned by 39.6 per cent of FPL bosses (MIke Egerton/PA)

In unsurprising news, the most popular players at City and Liverpool are those with the highest points tallies.

Salah (56.2 per cent) Cancelo (39.6 per cent) and Alexander-Arnold (38.2 per cent) have been mainstays for many FPL bosses this season.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk boasts an ownership of around 20 per cent, and over at the Etihad Ruben Dias (15.9 per cent) and Bernardo Silva (14.4 per cent) round out City’s top three.

Threat

Salah is flying high (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Threat is a metric introduced by the FPL to measure the quality of the opportunities a player enjoys in front of goal, with a score of around 100 usually accounting for a goal’s worth of chances.

By totalling the Threat scores of a player through the season we can analyse their performances to see if they have been good value for their goals.

Salah leads the way by some distance in the league this term – his cumulative score of 1,884 is more than 500 clear of teammate Sadio Mane (1,377).

Third for Liverpool is Diogo Jota (1,134), who has scored a personal-best 15 Premier League goals this season.

None of City’s attackers however have managed more than 1,000 Threat this term, with Raheem Sterling (990), Silva (859) and Phil Foden (838) making up the top three.

Creativity

Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)

Like Threat, Creativity is an FPL metric which assesses the quality of chance a player provides for a teammate, with a score of 100 roughly equating to an assist’s worth of chances.

When it comes to City and Liverpool’s Creativity kings, for once Salah doesn’t even make it into the top three.

Instead his colleague Alexander-Arnold is leaps and bounds ahead, his Creativity score of 1,231.9 one of only two +1,000 totals this term (along with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes).

Two City players – Kevin De Bruyne (867.4) and Silva (780.2) – take second and third on the podium, with Salah fourth (775.5).

Bonus points

Trent Alexander-Arnold has accrued 32 bonus points this season (John Walton/PA)

Last but not least, the FPL’s bonus point system rewards players for influencing games with their actions, and while it might not have been a surprise to see Salah miss out on first place for Creativity, it is mildly shocking to see him beaten to the bonus point title.

Instead that accolade currently goes to Alexander-Arnold, who has accrued 32 bonus points this season, taking a maximum of three bonus points on nine occasions.

Cancelo ranks second between the two clubs with 27 bonus points, while Salah (26) shares third with De Bruyne despite nine goals and nine FPL assists separating the two.