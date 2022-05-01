FPL tips: Richarlison leads list of in-form relegation battlers

With everything to play for, relegation-battling sides can offer determined point-scoring players as the season reaches its climax.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the most in-form individuals at Burnley, Leeds and Everton to see which players are thriving during the struggle.

With good form, low ownership and affordable prices, could one of these slot into your squad?

Burnley

(John Walton/PA)

Burnley’s form player, midfielder Josh Brownhill, has played his part in Burnley’s excellent run of recent results, with the Clarets winning three and drawing one of their last four.

The £4.3m man has managed a goal and two assists in his last three games, returning his only two double figures points scores of the season in that period.

Burnley face Aston Villa, Tottenham, Aston Villa again and Newcastle next, meanwhile, in a run of fixtures which will provide hope for the fans at Turf Moor.

At just three per cent ownership, and with an encouraging Threat score of 44 against Watford in gameweek 35 to back up his goal, Brownhill might well prove an astute FPL signing.

Leeds

(Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds too have given themselves a chance of survival thanks to recent form, taking eight points from their last five games, only losing to Manchester City in that period.

Midfielder Jack Harrison has been the form man according to FPL data, with three goals in his last five games and 31 FPL points in that time.

However, while his returns have been strong in that period, he has failed to bag any attacking returns in his last two.

Meanwhile, with Arsenal and Chelsea up next, even at £5.5m and 1.7 per cent ownership FPL managers might hesitate to back him.

Richarlison

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s form man is Richarlison, whose winner against Chelsea gave Frank Lampard and the Goodison Park faithful hope in the relegation battle.

The Brazilian comes in at £7.5m and is owned by around six per cent of managers, with eight goals and four assists this term.

Four of those goals have come in Everton’s last six league games, returning 35 FPL points to his backers along with Threat scores of 72 and 111 in that time.

Richarlison’s personal form has helped the Toffees to seven points from their last four games – could he prove the difference for Everton and your FPL side?