FPL tips: Spurs pip Liverpool as elite bosses’ double gameweek favourites

Tottenham players were the most popular picks among elite FPL managers ahead of gameweek 29 of the season, edging out even title challengers Liverpool.

By analysing the movements of a group of 1,000 managers with multiple top-10,000 finishes to their names, we can see how the best bosses prepared for another bumper double gameweek.

And it was Spurs who dominated the squads of the top FPL managers, with four of Antonio Conte’s men making an appearance in their most-selected 15.

Time for Tottenham?

Matt Doherty (56.5 per cent), Son Heung-min (42.1 per cent), Dejan Kulusevski (50.5 per cent) and Harry Kane (65.4 per cent) all featured heavily in the squads of our top sample.

Spurs were faced with Manchester United and Brighton in their GW29 double header – not the most tantalising fixture list, but not the most daunting either.

Doherty saw his elite popularity soar from five to 565 in just one gameweek after scoring 32 FPL points across GW27 and GW28.

The £4.8m defender could only manage one point against United however as Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

Son was also unable to continue his excellent form – having scored two goals in two games ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester, he returned just two points.

His midfield colleague Kulusevski was more successful, scoring five points thanks to an assist, and in doing so continuing his excellent start to life in the Premier League.

The young Swede now has 36 points from his last five league games, with a total of two goals and four FPL assists in around 500 minutes of football.

Another Spurs attacker who made a contribution was Kane, whose goal at Old Trafford takes him to six goals in five games.

Kane ranks second for Threat among forwards and fifth for Creativity – with 115 FPL points to his name now, is he finally living up to his £12.4m price tag?

Reliable Reds

While Tottenham have the most players in our elite squad of the week however, the two most popular players hail from Anfield where Liverpool are hunting Manchester City down in an epic title race.

Mohamed Salah (96.9 per cent) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (93 per cent) are favourites among our top sample, and with good reason.

The £13.3m Salah has 221 points so far this season, while he notched 28 FPL points in double gameweek 26, returning more than 80 points for the many who triple captained him.

Trent, meanwhile, is the second highest scoring player this season with 180 points and ranks first for Creativity and second for Threat among all defenders.

In their 2-0 win over Brighton, Salah’s goal helped him and his elite backers to nine FPL points, while Trent secured six points thanks to a fifth clean sheet in a row.

The pair now have Arsenal in their sights – if their game against the Gunners goes the same way as Liverpool’s recent clashes with the north London side, the elites’ favourite duo could make it a bumper double gameweek.