FPL tips: Three midfield options to bring your fantasy squad to life

For any FPL managers in need of a midfield addition with just weeks of the season remaining, look no further.

We have assembled a trio of potential purchases according to our Transfer Score, which combines form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty to produce a list of players worth considering.

Each of the below have their strengths and weaknesses – do any take your fancy ahead of gameweek 34?

Hurry for Harrison

(Tim Goode/PA)

The cheapest option of the three is Leeds’ Jack Harrison, who scores well for cost (£5.5m) and ownership (1.6 per cent) making him a potential differential choice.

The 25-year-old winger is in fine form too, with three goals in his last three games and 26 FPL points to boot contributing to his Transfer Score of 70.

Harrison had gone nine games without an attacking return before his current run of scoring, having bagged a hat-trick and 20 points in GW22.

And while Leeds have taken a big step towards safety with seven points from their last three matches, their upcoming fixtures might just scare a few potential FPL managers off.

Harrison’s side face Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea next, giving him a low score on our Transfer Score according to the FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Rating system.

City slicker

(Martin Rickett/PA)

If you’re willing to part with a bit more of your budget, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores 70 also on our Transfer Score.

The Belgian has found some impressive form in recent weeks, managing four goals and two assists in his last five league appearances, returning 47 FPL points as a result.

City’s form meanwhile has been good enough to keep them in pole position in the Premier League title race, and their final fixtures look far from daunting.

With Watford, Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham up next, De Bruyne scores 100 out of 100 on our Transfer Score for fixture difficulty.

At £11.8m he is far from cheap, but with his form and title run-in, could KDB turn your FPL mini-league in your favour?

Here comes the Son

(Nigel French/PA)

If it’s a midfielder in form you’re after however, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scores maximum points for form according to our Transfer Score.

The 29-year-old is the highest scoring midfielder ahead of GW34 with a Transfer Score of 72, mainly because of his record of six goals and one assist in his last four games.

Son has returned three double figures points returns in that period, including 21 points in GW32 after a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Spurs’ upcoming fixtures look tricky however, with Brentford, Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal up next.

His £11.1m price tag also makes him one of the game’s costliest players – but with so many goals in recent weeks, is he worth every penny?