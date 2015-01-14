France and Belgium set for June friendly

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Wednesday that France will welcome Belgium to the Stade de France on June 7.

The encounter will pit two World Cup quarter-finalists against each other, with both teams having seen their participation in Brazil ended by eventual finalists in the form of Germany and Argentina respectively.

France last played Belgium in August 2013, a game that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Didier Deschamps' men have not lost since their elimination from the World Cup, claiming wins over the likes of reigning European champions Spain and Portugal.

Belgium, meanwhile, sit fourth in Group B of Euro 2016 qualifying, having taken five points from three games.

Marc Wilmots' side face Cyprus and Israel in the next round of qualifiers in March, while France meet Brazil and Denmark in friendlies during the same month.