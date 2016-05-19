France extends state of emergency to cover Euro 2016 and Tour de France

France's lower house of parliament has approved a two-month extension of the state of emergency declared in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.

The measure means the state of emergency will now cover Euro 2016, which takes place from June 10 to July 10, along with the Tour de France from July 2 to July 24.

Thursday's vote expands police powers to put people under house arrest outside the normal judicial process, conduct house raids and searches without warrant or judicial oversight and allows for restrictions on large gatherings.

The French government initially sought an extension in April, with prime minister Manuel Valls telling radio station France Info: "The state of emergency cannot be permanent, but for these big events we have decided to prolong it."

Coordinated terrorist assaults carried out in Paris on November 13 last year killed 130, with the Stade de France among the locations targeted during the friendly match between France and Germany.