France need Benzema, says Aulas

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas believes Didier Deschamps should bring Karim Benzema back into the international setup as the Real Madrid striker would bring a new dimension to the France team.

Benzema has not played for Les Bleus since October 2015, having been excluded from selection contention for Euro 2016 on home soil after being charged in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

A favourable decision by France's Court of Cassation in July led the striker's lawyer to suggest the case against Benzema could now be dropped.

However, the striker was not handed a recall as France booked their spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has cleared Benzema to be recalled, and former international Eric Cantona says he should be back in Deschamps' squad.

The France coach appears less interested, though, calling the situation "boring" earlier this week.

Aulas – who saw Benzema come through the ranks at Lyon – hopes Deschamps reconsiders, and is happy to help bring the pair back together for the sake of the national team.

"If I could be the intermediary with Deschamps [and Benzema] I would gladly do so," he told SFR Sport.

"But I feel that Didier is annoyed by this situation.

"I have never discussed it with him, but personally I think that Karim can still bring a lot to French football."