France perfectly prepared, says Matuidi

Didier Deschamps' men routed the Caribbean outfit in their final game before the tournament in a fine performance on Sunday.

Matuidi, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann all scored twice, while Yohan Cabaye and Olivier Giroud also found the net in a clinical display of finishing from the 1998 World Cup winners.

Sunday's emphatic victory came on the back of a 4-0 triumph against Norway and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

And Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Matuidi feels France are ready to make an impact ahead of their World Cup opener with Honduras in Porto Alegre in six days' time.

"After Norway and Paraguay, it was a really good preparation with good training," he said.

"We have been serious during these two-three weeks, and we concluded it with good results, It's good. Now, the most important thing is to be ready on Sunday (against Honduras).

"After our friendlies and training, I think we are ready but we know that this competition, the World Cup, is very special.

"The important things begin now, but I think we are ready."