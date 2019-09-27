Francis, Kelly and Danjuma fit for Cherries

Bournemouth have been boosted by the return to fitness of Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham.

Club captain Francis (knee), defender Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and Dutch forward forward Danjuma (foot) all played in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Burton.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns, with Charlie Daniels (knee), Dan Gosling (hip), Adam Smith (hamstring), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continuing their own recovery.

Manuel Lanzini is back in the West Ham squad after a foot injury.

Michail Antonio is still recovering from hamstring surgery and Winston Reid remains a long-term absentee after a knee injury.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Oxford and will probably revert to the side which beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Cook, Ake, Stacey, Rico, Lerma, Wilson, Billing, King, Solanke, Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Mepham, Surman, Ibe, L Cook, Fraser, Francis, Kelly, Danjuma

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Anderson, Haller, Roberto, Masuaku, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Wilshere, Lanzini, Ajeti.