Franjic cleared of serious injury ahead of final

Franjic is racing the clock to prove his fitness for the decider against South Korea after suffering what appeared to be a groin injury but was later confirmed to be a hip complaint late in the 2-0 semi-final win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night.

While the Torpedo Moscow man's availability remains in the balance, his hopes appear much stronger than they were on Wednesday when the team arrived in Sydney.

A source close to the Australian national team camp was optimistic about the ex-Brisbane Roar defender's chances of being passed fit to play, with the scans showing no serious damage.

Australia's medical staff will continue to work around the clock on Franjic, in the hope he will be as close as possible to 100 per cent come kick off on Saturday.

The big test will come on Friday afternoon when the team has their final training session at ANZ Stadium.

Coach Ange Postecoglou will want Franjic to complete that session without any issues to feel comfortable throwing him into arguably Australia's biggest-ever match on home soil.

The hosts' squad were given Thursday off training, with the entire squad, including Franjic, going on a team walk around the city to loosen up any stiff limbs from what's been a hectic campaign.

Franjic, who has played every minute of the five matches leading up to the final, would be a huge loss for the side, especially with back up right-back Chris Herd already out for the tournament with an Achilles problem.

Midfielder Mark Milligan and central defender Trent Sainsbury appear the two most likely candidates to fill in for Franjic if he proves to be unavailable.