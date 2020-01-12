Frank Lampard hails Burnley win as Chelsea's best home performance of the season

Frank Lampard has praised his players after Chelsea's 3-0 triumph over Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues had lost three of their previous four Premier League encounters at Stamford Bridge but eased to victory over Sean Dyche's men.

And Lampard says he was delighted with how his team performed in front of their own fans.

"It was one of our best [displays] at home this season for sure - it had everything other than more goals," he told Sky Sports.

"Some of the football we played was great against a Burnley team who are notoriously difficult to play against when they want to be but we made it hard for them. We were positive with our play from the first minutes of the game.

"Conversion of chances [has been a problem at home] because in most of the games, particularly the ones we've lost recently, we've controlled big parts of the opening half at least and haven't scored like we did today.

"We scored two goals in the first half [against Burnley] and that changes the face of the game. We've been working on that a lot, working on arriving better at crosses and scoring from them - we scored from two of those today - and there's more to come, but that was the big difference today.

"I'm not getting carried away, but it feels good. It feels nice to smile in a game, enjoy what you're watching - really positive football, great movement of the ball, getting combinations down the sides, getting crosses in the box a lot, looking like we're going to score - and that's what excites the fans.

"I hope so [it gives encouragement for the weeks ahead] because we've had out moments this season where we can be accused of some inconsistency and until we lose that tag, we won't get to where we want to be. It's certainly too early to say 'here we are' and that's what you're going to see every week, but we have to work towards that."

