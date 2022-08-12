Frank Lampard: Everton working hard behind the scenes to make signings

Everton boss Frank Lampard says the club are working hard behind the scenes to further strengthen his squad.

The arrivals this week of Conor Coady and Amadou Onana brought the number of Lampard’s summer signings up to five.

Liverpool-born defender Coady has joined on a season-long loan from Wolves and Belgium midfielder Onana signed from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

✍️ | Amadou Onana has signed from LOSC Lille for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a five-year contract until the end of June 2027.— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2022 See more

Lampard said he expects there to be more comings and goings at Goodison Park before the transfer window closes on September 1, but refused to speculate over who he expects to join or leave the club.

“No, it would be unfair to do so,” said Lampard, who will be without injured trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey for Saturday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa.

“We’re working away, seeing ways we can improve the squad, but until we get players in I’m only happy talking about the ones we’ve got in.

“But any potential targets are obviously ones for us to keep working on behind the scenes.”

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for six weeks due to a knee injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Striker Calvert-Lewin (knee) has been ruled out for six weeks, while Mina and Godfrey were both forced out of last week’s opening defeat to Chelsea, the latter sidelined for up to three months due to a fractured fibula.

“Those have contributed to our thinking,” Lampard said. “We have been planning this window for a long time, since I’ve been here the back-end of last season.

“There’s always factors you can’t control; Dominic’s injury last week going into the Chelsea game and two major injuries in that game.

“But we do have numbers defensively and Conor obviously came in this week, which is a big deal for us.

“So it’s up to us to prioritise and keep the squad as strong as we can have it and obviously we have a bit more time to do that.”

Former Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been reported to be close to a return to Goodison from Paris St Germain, while Red Bull Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis have also been linked with the club.

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with a transfer to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

On potential outgoings, Lampard added: “Yes, that’s a similar sort of answer because you have to respect the players who are still with us.

“We need to get a balanced squad and, at times, if you’re bringing players in the reality is that players will leave.

“But those situations, one by one, have to be right for the club, first and foremost, and the player also and any potential club they may move to.

“So, again, I won’t commit to that one until we get those things in place.”