Frankfurt take on Everton youngster Tarashaj

Switzerland international forward Shani Tarashaj has joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan from Everton.

Tarashaj, 21, moved to Everton on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January before being loaned back to Grasshoppers in his homeland.

He broke into Vladimir Petkovic's national-team setup ahead of Euro 2016 and made a solitary appearance at the tournament, coming off the bench during the 1-1 group-stage draw against Romania.

Tarashaj will bolster the options available to Frankfurt boss Nico Kovac after his team made an encouraging start to their league campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Schalke.