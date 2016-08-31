Frankfurt take on Everton youngster Tarashaj
Everton have sent Switzerland forward Shani Tarashaj on a season-long loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
Switzerland international forward Shani Tarashaj has joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan from Everton.
Tarashaj, 21, moved to Everton on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January before being loaned back to Grasshoppers in his homeland.
He broke into Vladimir Petkovic's national-team setup ahead of Euro 2016 and made a solitary appearance at the tournament, coming off the bench during the 1-1 group-stage draw against Romania.
Tarashaj will bolster the options available to Frankfurt boss Nico Kovac after his team made an encouraging start to their league campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Schalke.
LOAN DEAL signed Swiss international Shani Tarashaj (21) from on a 1 year loan deal. Welcome! August 31, 2016
