Freddie Ljungberg not thinking about taking on Arsenal job on permanent basis

Arsenal’s interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has no immediate designs on becoming permanent Gunners boss.

Unai Emery was sacked on Friday following a run of seven games without a win and a string of performances the club said had not been at the required level.

Ljungberg, Emery’s assistant, has taken over in a caretaker capacity and he told Sky Sports News: “For me it’s about the team and the club.

However long I oversee @Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again. We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/WdekcA4h5G— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) November 29, 2019

“I’m trying to concentrate on the game tomorrow. We’ll try to win that as hard as we can and if there are a few other games, we’ll see.

“But that’s what I look at, the other stuff is totally irrelevant.”

Ljungberg has revealed no timescale has been set for his spell as Emery’s temporary replacement.

“No, no indication of how long or how short. They just said concentrate on your next game do as well as you can,” he said.

📰 @ArsenalAcademy manager Per Mertesacker will be supporting interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg in the short-term.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2019

When asked if he wants to become a manager, Ljungberg said: “We’ll see in the future.

“At the moment I’m learning the trade. This is a big responsibility and at the moment I’m just taking it game by game.”

Ljungberg is delighted to have taken charge of the club he served for nine years as an attacking midfielder.

“It’s a great, great honour. That’s how I feel. I feel this energy inside of me. It’s special,” he said.

“Of course there’s sadness because of what’s happened to the club and where we are, but also excitement for what we can do for the future and also for tomorrow.

“Its a great honour and that’s what I said to the players – ‘you guys do the job and I’ll try to help and support you’.

“If you play good football and get results then there’s nothing better than that to raise spirits.”

Ljungberg refused to reveal who his captain will be for Sunday’s clash with Norwich.