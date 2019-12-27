Fredericks returns from suspension for West Ham

West Ham will welcome back defender Ryan Fredericks from suspension for the visit of Leicester in the Premier League, but now have fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell unavailable.

Left-back Cresswell received his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and joins Jack Wilshere (groin) and Winston Reid, who is lacking match fitness, on the sidelines.

Manuel Pellegrini could stick with Roberto in goal, despite Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin (both thigh) closing in on a return, but Manuel Lanzini is back again and featured off the bench in the clash at Selhurst Park.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has vowed to make changes for Saturday’s fixture at West Ham.

Although Rodgers’ side emerged unscathed from the 4-0 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, his frustration with the congested fixture list means he will freshen things up against the Hammers.

It could mean starts for the likes of Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez, Hamza Choudhury, James Justin and Kelechi Iheanacho.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Haller, Martin, Roberto, Masuaku, Diop, Fornals, Lanzini, Sanchez, Ajeti.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.