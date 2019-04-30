Frenkie de Jong doesn't expect to be first choice at Barcelona next season

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong does not expect to be a regular starter when he joins Barcelona next season.

The Netherlands international will move to the Camp Nou for £74m this summer following a superb campaign in Amsterdam.

De Jong has helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and challenge for the Eredivisie title, but this will be his final season in his homeland.

The 21-year-old was coveted by a host of European giants before Barcelona won the race for his signature, but he doesn't expect to go straight into the Catalans' XI in 2019/20.

"No, I do not expect to be a starter there,” De Jong told Ajax club media.

“I will miss everything about Ajax because I have enjoyed my entire time at this wonderful club and its ethos of giving young players their opportunities.

“I am very sad to be leaving, but also very happy to be joining Barcelona.”

Following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Juventus in the last eight, Ajax face Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

