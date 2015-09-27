Frustrated Milner calls for winning run

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been frustrated by his team's recent form, but hopes their win over Aston Villa can get their season going.

Milner gave Brendan Rodgers' men the ideal start on Saturday, scoring in the second minute at Anfield as Liverpool claimed a much-needed 3-2 win over Villa.

The 29-year-old, who also provided an assist for one of Daniel Sturridge's two goals, said the four-game winless league run had been difficult to cope with.

"It's been a frustrating few games before now and I maybe could have been on the scoresheet [before] but I'm delighted to do that," stand-in captain Milner told the club's website.

"It's all about the win today, it is nice to contribute and score but the win was vitally important.

"We've had 70 shots in the last two games and not quite had that luck so it's pleasing to get a few goals today and I'm sure this win can kick-start us."

Liverpool needed penalties to overcome League Two side Carlisle United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Having slightly eased the pressure on Rodgers, Milner urged his team to stick together – with their next outing a meeting with Sion in the Europa League on Thursday.

"With the way we've been playing the last two games, we've been a bit unlucky with the shots we've had - we've dominated the games and conceded a few goals we can work on," Milner said.

"The [Manchester] United game we probably didn't play like we know we can, and that's more disappointing.

"But I think if we know we're doing the right things - getting the ball forward, dominating possession, creating chances - that's the most important thing.

"Football is a crazy game, lots of things get said and it changes so fast.

"We just need make sure that we concentrate on what's happening in that dressing room with the backroom staff, the manager and the players, we stick together and hopefully this can kick-start this next run of games for us."