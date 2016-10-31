Frustrated Pochettino 'will never panic'

Mauricio Pochettino insists he will not panic despite Tottenham's recent slip in form.

Spurs have failed to win in five matches across all competitions and scored only three goals in that span, with first-choice striker Harry Kane having not played for six weeks due to an ankle injury.

While Pochettino thinks this is the most frustrating spell of his young managerial career, he is looking to take the positives from Tottenham's ability to avoid defeat, with four of those five contests finishing in draws.

"I don't remember having one [as frustrating as this]," Pochettino told reporters about Spurs' run, which was extended with a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

"It is hard with the small problems we have with Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko's suspension and Erik Lamela on Saturday.

"Yes, it is true it is a tough period when you play, play, play that you need all the squad available, but you need to adapt to the competition and we are happy.

"I never panic. In football, no. Sometimes I am scared to walk on the street, because you never know if crazy people are there but, in football, never.

"It is true we are disappointed with the last few results but, in a bad period, we are very positive because we are unbeaten. Maybe we didn't win but we didn't lose, and that is important.

"We show in every game a good performance but football is not all about performance, keeping possession, playing well and building up from the back; it is about scoring goals and we need to be more determined.

"We have two very important games ahead of us – [Bayer] Leverkusen will be key for us, and Arsenal too next Sunday, because it is the north London derby."

Spurs host Leverkusen on Wednesday having picked up four points from three games in Champions League Group E.