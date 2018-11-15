FSF urges Premier League clubs to reject Scudamore 'golden handshake' request

The Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) has urged Premier League clubs to vote down a request to contribute to a 'golden handshake' for outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Clubs have reportedly been asked to each contribute £250,000 towards a £5million payoff to Scudamore, who has led the organisation since 1999 and is being replaced by Susanna Dinnage in the role of chief executive.

Scudamore is reportedly paid £2.5m a year and the FSF, which represents the views of football supporters in England and Wales, said clubs should reject the request.

"Premier League clubs have always told fan groups that budgets are planned in advance and there's not a surplus of cash lying around from their extremely lucrative TV deal," an FSF statement said.

"In the meantime loyal football supporters continue to be inconvenienced by fixture changes to fit TV schedules, often losing out on travel costs or struggling to get to and from games in the first place.

"Now it appears clubs can stick their hands down the back of the sofa and find £250,000 at a moment's notice.

"Fans strongly oppose the 'golden handshake' and we urge clubs not to make a decision which is hugely unpopular with supporters."

Dinnage, known best for her role as global president of the Discovery network's Animal Planet, is due to replace Scudamore early next year.

"We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption," said Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea and the Premier League's Nominations Committee.