Fuchs: I could kiss Hazard after title-clinching goal

Christian Fuchs says he could kiss Chelsea star Eden Hazard after the Belgium international's magnificent goal against Tottenham ended the Premier League title race.

Leicester City were crowned champions on Monday when Hazard's curling effort sealed a 2-2 draw at home to Spurs, with Guus Hiddink's men coming from two goals down.

Fuchs was with the Leicester squad watching the drama unfold at striker Jamie Vardy's house and he hailed the display of Hazard.

"The goal from Hazard, he played great - I could kiss him after that goal!" the defender said to talkSPORT.

"It was an outstanding moment when the final whistle blew and – oh my god, it was insane! We were watching it as a team at Jamie Vardy's house and I must admit I couldn't sit still, I didn't know whether to sit or stand!

"It was an exciting game and even with Tottenham 2-0 up I still believed something was possible."

Fuchs believes the wild celebrations at Vardy's party highlight the excellent team spirit which has helped the Foxes to the title.

The Austria international added: "The spirit is so important. You saw so many videos of us celebrating together at Jamie Vardy's house – it's not normal that all the players, with no exceptions, are coming together to watch the game and then celebrate together."

Leicester will lift the Premier League trophy following their match with Everton on Saturday.