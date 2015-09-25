Fulham 4 QPR 0: McCormack at the double in derby win

Fulham claimed local bragging rights as two goals from Ross McCormack helped them thrash west London rivals QPR 4-0 at Craven Cottage on Friday.

The result lifts Fulham into the top half of the Championship table, but QPR's poor run of form continues. Chris Ramsey's side have now taken just two points from their last four league games, with their plight made worse by the fact top scorer Charlie Austin was forced off with a hamstring injury after 59 minutes.

Moussa Dembele and Ben Pringle also found the net as the rampant hosts opened up a 3-0 lead just after the half-hour mark.

QPR found themselves a goal down inside three minutes, Dembele somehow being left unmarked inside the area to head home a cross from the left wing.

Pringle doubled Fulham's lead when he punished QPR for some slack play in their own half, seizing on a loose pass before firing a left-footed shot low into the bottom corner.

McCormack added a third, beating Rob Green with an angled drive that went across the front of the visiting goalkeeper, as Fulham gave themselves a comfortable cushion heading into the second half.

QPR briefly threatened to rally after the break, but the loss of Austin put an end to any slim hope they had of producing a comeback.

It was not long after the striker's departure that Fulham scored their fourth and final goal of the night, McCormack in the right place to poke home a rebound after the ball had come back out off the crossbar.