Fulham name Jokanovic as new boss

Championship outfit Fulham have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new head coach.

Fulham, who are down in 18th position in England's second tier, have been without a boss since they sacked Kit Symons back on November 8 and have failed to win in seven matches since then.

Ex-Watford boss Jokanovic, 47, arrives at Craven Cottage from Maccabi Tel Aviv, who he led to this season's Champions League group stage, with his first match in charge coming against Rotherham on December 29.

Chairman Shahid Khan said: "I am extremely proud to announce that Slavisa Jokanovic will be joining Fulham as our First Team Head Coach.

"We considered many quality candidates for what we considered to be one of the best positions in football, and I personally interviewed most of them.

"While the search was time-consuming and painstaking at times, I knew that when the process was complete that Fulham would have the best man possible for this opportunity and challenge.

"Slavisa’s credentials and passion for the job rose to the top through every stage of this process, and we cannot wait to welcome him to Motspur Park and Craven Cottage to get things going in the right direction for the second half of the season."