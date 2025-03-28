Furious fans slam Todd Boehly for £6,333 resale tickets for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s Vivid Seats is selling tickets for potential Premier League title clincher

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea’s home game against Liverpool in early May could be the one that confirms the Reds as Premier League champions and the occasion has ignited the ticket resale market.

Liverpool won the title behind closed doors in 2019-20 and demand is high for the matches that could be the coronation of Arne Slot’s runaway Reds.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s co-owner, owns 41 per cent of Vivid Seats according to the Mirror, and the ticketing website is reselling tickets for the extraordinary sum of £6,333 with the fixture more than a month away.

Chelsea co-owner criticised for Vivid Seats involvement

Todd Boehly, Chelsea

John Cross reports that “Chelsea’s own website is offering tickets for the luxury Dugout Club at a staggering £13,000 each which entitles mega-rich fans to meet the players, see them warm up and sit in luxury seats behind the bench.

“The £6,000-plus prices are for posh seats, corporate seats and executive boxes at Stamford Bridge.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

While the Dugout Club price is eye-wateringly high, it’s Boehly’s involvement in a third-party resale site that has attracted the attention of the Premier League and supporter organisations.

Vivid Seats is explicitly unauthorised by the Premier League, charges 10 per cent commission from its ticket sales, and is exclusively for overseas supporters. Indeed, using it is illegal in the UK.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has sounded the alarm, contacting the Premier League to demand an investigation into Boehly’s status as a Vivid Seats director and co-owner.

“The issue has been a topic of much discussion among Chelsea fans, with many on social media complaining it has become impossible for members to buy tickets to home and away games,” reports PA via The Guardian.

Richard Masters file photo

“There were already concerns within the fanbase about ticket touting, leading the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust to conduct a survey of its members about the issue.

“The CST found that only 17% of supporters had confidence in the club to tackle touting and anger was expressed at Vivid Seats’ connection with Boehly.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The colossal pricing combined with the impression given by the direct involvement of Chelsea’s co-owner in the company has understandably raised the ire of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST).

Supporter organisations at many clubs in the Premier League and EFL campaign consistently against decisions they believe are pricing fans out of the game.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, English football is reliant on the loyalty of match-going supporters and clubs are all too willing to raise ticket prices and prioritise the provision expensive hospitality.

Apparent conflicts of interest involving third-party resellers is an unwelcome development and the CST should be heard on the matter.

Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season

Manchester City report: Club-record touted for Kevin De Bruyne upgrade
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, wearing a white, black and red tracksuit top, looks on ahead of the Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield on 8 March, 2025

Liverpool report: Huge Mohamed Salah contract breakthrough touted
