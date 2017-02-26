Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
Manolo Gabbiadini's wrongly disallowed goal for offside was on Claude Puel's mind after Southampton's defeat to Manchester United.
Frustrated Southampton manager Claude Puel said Manolo Gabbiadini had scored three times after his side's heart-breaking defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.
Saints suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss when Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed his second goal of the game with an 87th-minute header at Wembley on Sunday.
United's victory came despite Gabbiadini striking twice either side of half-time to level the match after Ibrahimovic's first goal and an effort from Jesse Lingard had put Jose Mourinho's men two in front.
Before all that, though, Gabbiadini - who now has five goals in three Saints games - had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside, with the flag raised against team-mate Ryan Bertrand despite him not making a move towards goal as the Italy striker tapped in Cedric Soares' cross.
"Manolo Gabbiadini scored three good goals this afternoon," Puel said at his post-match media conference. "There is a lot of disappointment of course.
"We were unlucky throughout the game. For example, Gabbiadini's first goal was a good goal. We scored first, but the decision was not for us. Perhaps [the disallowed goal was a turning point] – it is always better to go 1-0 up.
"I'm proud of my players for a fantastic game. There is a lot of disappointment but hopefully we can continue at this level after showing so many good things."
"It's very painful." 's Dušan Tadić on today's defeat to : February 26, 2017
Puel added: "There is a lot of disappointment and frustration for my players.
"Congratulations to Manchester United. They were too clinical. But I feel for my players, we played very well, created a lot of chances and came back from two goals down. We deserved better.
"We proved we can play very well with many chances and opportunities. We had a fantastic game without the reward. It is football."
