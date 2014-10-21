Gabi to miss out for Atletico against Malmo

Atletico confirmed the news on Tuesday, via a brief statement on their official Twitter account.

"Gabi has undergone an MRI that has determined he suffers a muscle contracture of the left hamstring," the post read.

Gabi joins fellow midfielder Tiago on the sidelines, along with defender Cristian Ansaldi, with both players suffering from similar problems.

Group A remains wide open after two rounds of matches, with all four sides having three points to their name.

Despite their absentees, Atletico will still feel confident of a maximum return against their Swedish opponents, having only lost once at home in their past 37 matches in all competitions.