Gabi to miss out for Atletico against Malmo
Club captain Gabi will miss Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash with Malmo on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
Atletico confirmed the news on Tuesday, via a brief statement on their official Twitter account.
"Gabi has undergone an MRI that has determined he suffers a muscle contracture of the left hamstring," the post read.
Gabi joins fellow midfielder Tiago on the sidelines, along with defender Cristian Ansaldi, with both players suffering from similar problems.
Group A remains wide open after two rounds of matches, with all four sides having three points to their name.
Despite their absentees, Atletico will still feel confident of a maximum return against their Swedish opponents, having only lost once at home in their past 37 matches in all competitions.
