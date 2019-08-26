Gabriele Cioffi set to shuffle Crawley line-up for Norwich clash

Crawley head coach Gabriele Cioffi is expected to shuffle his pack for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash at home to Norwich.

Cioffi made seven alterations for the first-round win over Walsall and is likely to continue that policy against the Canaries.

Joe McNereny may feature after a back injury while defender Josh Dacres-Cogley came off just 14 minutes into Saturday’s win over Leyton Orient and could be rested.

Ollie Palmer came off the bench to score a match-winning brace and will be hoping to earn a recall.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has admitted he will also make a number of changes for the game.

Summer loan signings Patrick Roberts, Ralf Fahrmann and Ibrahim Amadou are all likely to make their debuts at some point during the night.

Timm Klose was on the bench for the first time this season for Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea following a hip injury and will be hopeful of playing some minutes.

Fellow centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is training again after a knee problem but it remains to be seen if he will be deemed fit enough to travel, while Onel Hernandez (knee) and Josip Drmic (hamstring) are definite absentees.